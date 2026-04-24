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Fri 24th Apr, 2026

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Sports

GRGA Gymnasts Impress with Medals in Spain

By Stephen Ignacio
24th April 2026

Gymnasts from the Gibraltar Rhythmic Gymnastics Association (GRGA) delivered an impressive set of performances over the weekend, competing in events held in Manilva and La Línea.
Saturday’s competition in Manilva saw several groups take to the floor, including the first competitive appearances for the Pre-Benjamin and Cadete categories. All participating gymnasts secured podium finishes.
The Alevin Diamonds claimed first place, while the Alevin Rubies finished second. The Pre-Benjamin and Cadete groups both secured third place finishes.
In individual events, Layla El Ouazani and Aniela Prudenzica both achieved third place in the Infantil Hoop and Junior Ball categories respectively, while Grace Fierro placed fifth.
Competition continued on Sunday in La Línea, where GRGA gymnasts once again returned with strong results.
The Alevin Diamonds added a third-place finish, while the Cadete group also secured third. The Alevin Rubies finished fourth.
GRGA extended thanks to coaches Linzi Mofatt, Chanel Trindad and Nora El Ouazani for their work over the weekend, as well as to families and supporters for their continued encouragement.

All participating gymnasts secured podium finishes.

Saturday’s Manilva Results:

• Alevin Diamonds – 1st place
(Thea-Mae Riley, Sophie-May Tart, Sofia Gallager, Fiona Chiappe Monton, Lara Banbury)

• Alevin Rubies – 2nd place
(Khloe Vinent, Iris Willington, Eva Sanguinetti, Valentina Garcia Gatt, Zoe Wilkie)

• Pre-Benjamin – 3rd place
(Lucia Dotto, Darcie Millman, Scarlett Robinson, Agatha Yourovskaya, Fabiola Falero-Culatto)

• Benjamin Group – 4th place
(Grace Latin, Kaitlyn Borg, Rosie Banbury, Stella Wigdo, Poppy Willington)

• Cadete – 3rd place
(Ayla Campbell, Celine Lopez, Sofia Pecino, Layla El Ouazani, Ursula Plaza)

Individuals:

• Layla El Ouazani – Infantil Hoop – 3rd place
• Grace Fierro – Infantil Hoop – 5th place
• Aniela Prudenzica – Junior Ball – 3rd place

Competition continued on Sunday, with some groups competing in La Línea, once again returning with medals.

Sunday La Línea Results:

• Alevin Diamonds – 3rd place
(Thea-Mae Riley, Sophie-May Tart, Sofia Gallager, Fiona Chiappe Monton, Lara Banbury)

• Alevin Rubies – 4th place
(Khloe Vinent, Iris Willington, Eva Sanguinetti, Valentina Garcia Gatt, Zoe Wilkie)

• Cadete – 3rd place
(Ayla Campbell, Celine Lopez, Sofia Pecino, Layla El Ouazani, Ursula Plaza)

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