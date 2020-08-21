Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago added to UK quarantine list

By Press Association
20th August 2020

By Lewis McKenzie

Travellers to the UK from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago will have to quarantine for 14 days on their return to the country.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the measures would come into effect from 4am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving in the UK from Portugal will no longer have to self-isolate after it was added to the travel corridor list.

In Scotland, travellers from Switzerland will also be required to quarantine for a fortnight, the country’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf announced.

On Thursday afternoon, Mr Shapps tweeted: “Data shows we need to remove Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago from our list of #coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN.

“If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Data also shows we can now add Portugal to those countries INCLUDED in Travel Corridors.

“As with all air bridge countries, please be aware that things can change quickly.

“Only travel if you are content to unexpectedly 14-day quarantine if required (I speak from experience!)”

The weekly incidence (cases) per 100,000 for Croatia has increased from 10.4 on August 12 to 27.4 on August 19 – a 164% increase.

Over the same period, Trinidad and Tobago saw a 232% increase increase in weekly incidence per 100,000, while Austria had a 93% increase between August 13 and August 20 (from 10.5 per 100,000, to 20.3).

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has updated its travel advice to advise against all but essential travel to Croatia, Trinidad and Tobago and Austria, while Portugal has been exempted from the FCO’s global advisory against non-essential travel.

The Government has pledged to take “decisive action” if necessary to contain coronavirus, including removing countries from the travel corridors list rapidly.

Scotland was the only nation of the UK to add Switzerland to its quarantine list.

(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Local News

Govt unveils plans to redesign streets for ‘people, not cars’

Thu 20th Aug, 2020

Brexit

Tailor made post-Brexit solution ‘guarantees British Gibraltar’

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Masks to be made compulsory in shops

Wed 19th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Junta prepared to lock down regions to control pandemic

20th August 2020

UK/Spain News
Children may carry more Covid-19 in systems than previously thought – study

20th August 2020

UK/Spain News
Asthma in childhood linked to air pollution - study

20th August 2020

UK/Spain News
British inventor scoops world record for fastest electric ice cream van

20th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020