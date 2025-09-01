Cultural Awards phonelines announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the phonelines for the 2025 Cultural Awards, which celebrate talent and achievements across Gibraltar’s cultural community.

The Cultural Awards Board, made up of Fabian Vinet, Paula Latin, Ernest Gomez, Suyenne Perez Catania and Seamus Byrne, drew up the shortlist following a public call for nominations. The list is based on performances, events and achievements primarily between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

Members of the public are encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees. Voting lines will be open from September 1 to 26, with support from Gibtelecom, who are providing the charity telephone numbers. Calls cost £1, and all proceeds will go to the GBC Open Day. Only Gibtelecom landlines and mobiles can access the phonelines.

The final shortlist is as follows:

Junior (15 and under)

Jayce Caetano | 8660 – IDO World Champion (Junior Solo Male), Vice World Champion formation category, Global Dance Open Champion, and recipient of scholarships from top dance schools.

Lea Cortes | 8661 – Winner of the Most Promising Junior Award at GibFYM 2025, qualified for the Dance World Cup in Spain, performed in GAMPA productions, and earned merits in singing and acting.

Leon Galia | 8662 – Winner of Best Youth Supporting Actor at the Gibraltar International Drama Festival, with lead roles in A Monster Calls and The Festival of Lights.

Lucia Mifsud | 8663 – Gold and silver medallist in multiple dance styles at the Global Dance Championships, recognised at international workshops.

William Felice | 8664 – Winner of Best Youth Actor at the Gibraltar International Drama Festival and Best Supporting Actor at the Duncan Rand Youth Drama Festival in the UK, also performed in JF Dance’s Six Windows.

Youth (24 and under)

Stella Bosano | 8665 – Multidisciplinary artist and performer, winner of local art competitions, with recognition in dance including a main role in Six Windows.

Bonnie McHard | 8666 – Writer and performer, winner of Best Overall Poem and Best Poem (Years 11–13) in the 2024 Gibraltar Poetry Competition.

Kate Williamson | 8667 – Recognised in drama, music, dance and poetry, winner of Young Musician of the Year 2025 and Best Actress at the Duncan Rand Drama Festival, also featured on Albert Hammond’s Christmas Album.

Senior (over 25s)

Naia Bautista | 8668 – Multidisciplinary artist and dancer, trained at English National Ballet School, with international performances including the English and Polish National Ballets, BBC Proms and English National Opera.

Genyka Celecia Bolaños | 8669 – Director and choreographer of Mediterranean Dance School, creator of award-winning War Wives Sorority Club.

Dead City Radio | 8670 – Band marking 10 years with an anniversary performance, with multiple EPs, an album, and appearances at festivals and UK support acts.

Jayden Fa | 8671 – Fashion and beauty photographer with international recognition, working with major brands including Kylie Cosmetics and Huda Beauty, with work featured on Sephora storefronts in 2025.

Karl Ullger | 8672 – Visual artist and designer with international exhibitions, known for experimental and expressionistic style, and winner of multiple awards.

Best Educational Project

GiBricks | 8673 – Lego Heart exhibition promoting creativity and fundraising for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association.

Little Poets, Big Imagination | 8674 – Poetry and illustration project by St Joseph’s Lower Primary students, inspired by Joseph Coelho’s visit to the 2024 Gibraltar Gibunco Literary Festival.

Patuka Press | 8675 – Independent publisher championing local heritage, identity and language, now in its fifth publication.

Six Windows by JF Dance | 8676 – Dance and drama production addressing hidden struggles faced by young people, fundraising for GibSams.

The Story of Gustavo Bacarisas | 8677 – Illustrated children’s book by Shane Dalmedo, celebrating the legacy of the Gibraltarian artist.

Other awards to be announced on the night include Cultural Ambassador, Extraordinary Achievement, and the Ministry of Culture Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Gala ceremony will take place on Wednesday November 26, 2025, at Grand Battery House.

For more information, contact the GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20041839 or email development@culture.gov.gi