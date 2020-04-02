Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Apr, 2020

Culture in the home today

By Chronicle Staff
2nd April 2020

Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA continue with the programme of events featured online daily as from 10am. The programme aims to support the community offering entertainment, education and information.

The online programme is a daytime service, providing an online programming of shows, performances and other educational initiatives. The general public can view these programmes online via culture.gi and gampa.gi websites as well as their social media portals including Facebook.

TODAY
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Mark Montovio
2pm World Music Festival 2013 Passage to Asia clips and 2014 Chindia clips

