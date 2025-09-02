Customs marine section recovers cannabis bale during patrol

Officers from the Customs Marine Section recovered a package containing around 40 kilograms of cannabis during a routine patrol in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters on August 30.

The crew of HMC Sentinel detected the package approximately three nautical miles south of Europa Point. Following inspection ashore, the contents were confirmed to be cannabis.

Customs said it remains committed to safeguarding Gibraltar’s borders and territorial waters, with day and night patrols forming a key part of its enforcement strategy to prevent, detect and deter illicit activity.