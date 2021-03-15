Customs seize tobacco and drugs in separate incidents
Officers from HM Customs’ Marine Section seized contraband tobacco and cannabis resin in two separate incidents on Monday.
The first incident happened in the early hours of the morning when a small semi-rigid inflatable with two persons on board was intercepted west off the runway by Emmerson’s Place.
A high-speed chase ensued, resulting in the two individuals abandoning the vessel and making good their escape.
A search of the vessel revealed a total of five hundred and fifty cartons of of cigarettes of various brands.
In a separate incident at around 10.40am, a tip-off from a member of the public to the Royal Gibraltar Police resulted in 37.35 kilograms of cannabis resin being retrieved from the sea in Camp Bay.
Investigations in both cases remain open.