Customs seizes 14m RHIB after chase at sea

HM Customs officers seized a 14-metre rigid-hulled inflatable boat on Sunday following a chase off the eastern side of the Rock.

At about 9am, the Customs Marine Section received a report of a suspect RHIB in the area.

HMC Sentinel was deployed and pursued the vessel, which was equipped with four 300HP engines.

The vessel attempted to evade capture by carrying out high-speed manoeuvres, causing passengers and crew to be thrown from their seats and the engines to stall, Customs said in a statement.

Customs officers then boarded the vessel with the assistance of GDP officers who were also on the scene and brought it alongside.

The four occupants were cautioned and arrested for the possession and importation of a prohibited import, obstructing a Customs officer and dangerous navigation.

Two Customs Officers attended St Bernard’s Hospital for treatment of light injuries sustained during the chase.

Both were discharged the same day.