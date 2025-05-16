Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th May, 2025

Local News

Cycling team faces tough first day as charity journey to Rock begins

By Eyleen Gomez
16th May 2025

A team of four cyclists departed Lourdes, France, at 8.45am on Thursday morning marking the start of their 1200km ride to the Rock in aid of Brain Tumour Research and Kidney Care Gibraltar.

Jimmy Alcantara, Ian Howes, Glen Ballantine, and Tony Yusifredo are supported by Ian McGrail and Michael Vella, who are also experienced cyclists.

Day one had them in the saddle for 110km with an elevation over the journey of 1,886m.

Upon exiting Lourdes they misjudged a roundabout adding a few more kilometres to their ride for the day, Mr Howes told the Chronicle from Biescas, Spain.

“We left the hotel and it was already raining so wet gear on,” he said.

“When we left Lourdes it was peak time for workers so it was slow going as we exited.”

“But once we were outside Lourdes it was lovely scenery through green fields, through pastures, going parallel first of all with a railway line then parallel to the river.”

Mr Howes said with the rain, ice melting and a fast-flowing river the scenery was lovely.

But as far as cycling was concerned the weather did not help as when you cycle in single file you are getting wet from the cyclist in front of you.

“My nice lime shirt is all black,” said Mr Howes.

About 50km into the ride they came across some “serious hills” which reached a peak of 1794m elevation as they approached it at 600m.

“The good thing is the French are quite organised they have every km a sign and they tell you what position you are in and what the next average gradient is for the next km. And they tell you what height you are,” he said.

“That does help.”

It stopped raining as they entered the climb but when they reached the summit it started to rain again.

The team stopped had some coffee and got changed into warm weather gear.

Which was a good move as the temperature on the hill down was “terrible”, he said.

“It was below zero.”

“But the first seven kms downhill was really terrible. Cold, road surface was not that good so we didn’t speed that much.”

“But it was all downhill literally to Biescas.”

“The sun came out a couple of times enroute to Biescas, so that was nice.”

The team are back on the bikes again early this morning for the next stage.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ianalex-howes
You can also follow their journey on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Lourdes-to-Gibraltar-Charity-Ride/61567517322910

