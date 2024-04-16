CYE-CYL Announces the Launch of the 2024 Summer Challenge

CYE-CYL, the Gibraltar based organisation dedicated to empowering young people, has announced the return of its Summer Challenge for 2024.

Aimed at 12–15-year-olds, the three-week programme is designed to inspire confidence, drive and ambition through a series of engaging activities and community involvement.

“The Summer Challenge is a unique opportunity for young individuals to immerse themselves in a variety of experiences that foster personal growth and leadership skills,” said a statement from CYE-CYL.

The program is divided into three weeks. During week one there is an outdoor challenge where participants will engage in outdoor adventures, pushing their limits and discovering the joys of nature.

Week two is the innovation challenge, which is a deep dive into innovation and entrepreneurship, equipping the next generation with the tools to think creatively and solve problems.

James Walker, who joined from sponsors Trusted Novus Bank last summer, said:

“I had the extraordinary opportunity to join CYE-CYL for a mock 'Dragon's Den' competition during Week 2.”

“Dedicated to transforming young people’s lives through their mission, CYE-CYL provided an unforgettable experience, as we were immersed in a vibrant atmosphere brimming with creativity, innovation and passion.”

“Our short time with CYE-CYL left a lasting impression, inspiring us to believe in the power of change and the potential for a brighter future for young minds. We would love to be invited back to do it all over again.”

Week three is the community challenge where participants get a chance to give back, as attendees volunteer within the local community, making a tangible difference.

“At the end of each day, we facilitate the ‘Feel Good Space’, where participants and mentors explore how to become free from negative self-perceptions and develop personal tools to thrive and flourish for many years to come,” said a statement from CYE-CYL.

The programme culminates in a graduation ceremony, celebrating the achievements and progress of all participants.

“It’s not just a certificate, it’s a testament to the journey these young people have embarked on,” said organisers.

Angelique Linares, Managing Partner at EY Gibraltar, CYE-CYL sponsors added that the “graduation ceremony is one of the most poignant in some respects because you see the effects it has on the participants and that is what we sign up to.”

“This is about giving these people the skills they need to face life.”

While Michelle Tosso, Country Manager, from sponsor Kusuma Trust commented:

"CYE-CYL has a real impact on the lives of young people and we are delighted to be able to support the Summer Programme for a fifth year.”

“The skills and experiences the participants are exposed to during the three weeks are invaluable and the mentors are fantastic role models.”

“Every credit to the participants for choosing to make a positive investment in their own futures."

Applications for the Summer Challenge 2024 are now open.

CYE-CYL are encouraging interested parties to apply early, as spaces are limited and fill up quickly.

The cost to join is £100, which includes full-board accommodation for week one and all activities for weeks two and three.

The GBC Open Day Fund has assisted in funding the summer challenge. Paula Latin, Head of Television GBC said:

“It gives us great pleasure to support the work of CYE-CYL. Our younger generation are the future, and ensuring they are equipped emotionally and physically to handle the challenges they will no doubt encounter can only benefit us all. What greater investment can there be, and surely everyone is deserving of an equal opportunity?”