CYE-CYL summer challenge to support young people across Gibraltar

CYE-CYL has launched its Summer Challenge programme, which will run from August 4 to August 21 and is aimed at young people in Gibraltar aged 12 to 15.

The programme is designed to support the wellbeing of young people through workshops, team-based activities and practical experiences focused on confidence, mental wellbeing and positive lifestyle habits.

Participants will take part in sessions on mindset, emotional resilience, communication and self-awareness.

Romina Mayani from CYE-CYL said: “We recognise that supporting young people goes beyond skills, it’s about nurturing their overall wellbeing.

“This challenge creates a safe and inclusive space where participants can explore who they are, build meaningful connections, and develop the confidence to move forward in a healthy and empowered way.”

CYE-CYL said the initiative reflects its wider commitment to youth development in Gibraltar, with an emphasis on mental health, inclusivity and community connection.

By integrating wellbeing into every aspect of the programme, the Summer Challenge aims to create lasting, positive impact in the lives of young people across Gibraltar, it said.

The organisation said places are limited and early registration is encouraged.

Further information is available from Romina Mayani at romina@cyecyl.org.