Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Apr, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

CYE-CYL summer challenge to support young people across Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
21st April 2026

CYE-CYL has launched its Summer Challenge programme, which will run from August 4 to August 21 and is aimed at young people in Gibraltar aged 12 to 15.

The programme is designed to support the wellbeing of young people through workshops, team-based activities and practical experiences focused on confidence, mental wellbeing and positive lifestyle habits.

Participants will take part in sessions on mindset, emotional resilience, communication and self-awareness.

Romina Mayani from CYE-CYL said: “We recognise that supporting young people goes beyond skills, it’s about nurturing their overall wellbeing.

“This challenge creates a safe and inclusive space where participants can explore who they are, build meaningful connections, and develop the confidence to move forward in a healthy and empowered way.”

CYE-CYL said the initiative reflects its wider commitment to youth development in Gibraltar, with an emphasis on mental health, inclusivity and community connection.

By integrating wellbeing into every aspect of the programme, the Summer Challenge aims to create lasting, positive impact in the lives of young people across Gibraltar, it said.

The organisation said places are limited and early registration is encouraged.

Further information is available from Romina Mayani at romina@cyecyl.org.

Most Read

Local News

Govt introduces new pedestrian crossing and road safety measures

Fri 17th Apr, 2026

Local News

Government rejects Verdemar video as false and politically motivated 

Mon 20th Apr, 2026

Local News

Plans submitted for new waterfront restaurant at Tradewinds

Thu 16th Apr, 2026

Local News

Troops to exercise in public areas

Fri 17th Apr, 2026

Local News

Main Street will have 60 CCTV cameras in post-treaty security upgrade

Wed 15th Apr, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st April 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cancer Relief Gibraltar chair steps down after 22 years

21st April 2026

Local News
Nursing conference highlights need for research in local healthcare

21st April 2026

Local News
Minister promotes Gibraltar at cruise industry event in Miami

21st April 2026

Local News
Government rejects Verdemar video as false and politically motivated 

20th April 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026