Dance festival judge to select winners in tonight’s Gala
Professional dancer Kelly Hopkins has been selecting her finalists this week in the 22nd edition of the Gibraltar International Dance Festival. The festival, organised by M.O. Productions, takes place over three days at John Mackintosh Hall and is adjudicated by Ms Hopkins who trained at The Royal Ballet School and Elmhurst Ballet School. She has...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here