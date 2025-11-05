Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Nov, 2025

Sports

Davey Monsees and David Francis winners in the GDA Pairs while youngsters take Trebles

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2025

On Friday 24th October it was the turn of the GDA Trebles & Pairs Tournaments. These tournaments are open to all GDA League Players.
First in the evening the Trebles event was held with 21 players registering, making seven teams of three. The format was Best of three Legs throughout.

Results of the 1st Round were as follows;

Tarika / Joseph / Ethan S 2 v 0 Kean / Nicolai / Nicky C

Jason / Casey / Nicky F 2 v 0 Helen / Darren / Adam

Isabel / Ash / Alex R 0 v 2 Ethan P / Nico / Joey A

The Semi-Finals were closer than the scorelines suggest;

Thomas / Aidan / Colin 0 v 2 Tarika / Joseph / Ethan S

Jason / Casey / Nicky F 0 v 2 Ethan P / Nico / Joey A

The Final proved to be a competitive match with the following result;

Tarika / Joseph / Ethan S 0 v 2 Ethan P / Nico / Joey A

Congratulations to the Winners;
Ethan Pulham / Nico Bado / Joey Andrades

Next up was the Pairs Tournament for which 20 Players registered, 10 Pairs.

The format was Best of 5 Legs throughout.

2 Preliminary matches took place as follows;

Joey / Ethan S 0 v 3 Ethan P / Nico

Helen / Darren 0 v 3 Davey / David

The Quarter - Finals saw some close matches;

Thomas / Aiden 0 v 3 Ethan P / Nico

Jason / Nicky F 2 v 3 Nicky C / Kean

Ash / Isabel 0 v 3 Davey / David

Colin / Alex 3 v 1 Tarika / Joseph

Semi – Finals;

Ethan P / Nico 3 v 0 Nicky C / Kean

Davey / David 3 v 0 Colin / Alex

This led to an interesting looking Final played on Stage in which the older
players were able to secure the win;

Davey / David 3 v 1 Ethan P / Nico

Congratulations to the Winners;
Davey Monsees / David Francis

High Finishes: David Francis 134, Nico Bado 120

180’s: David Francis, Davey Monsees, Colin Torres x 1

