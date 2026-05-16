Rush finishes with silver in Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships heptathlon with seven Gibraltar national records

Recently registered Gibraltar athlete Ella Rush continued her momentum in the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships in Auburn, US, for Georgia University, being among her teams scorers in the third day of event on Friday.

Ella. a Senior at Georgia University improved in what had been her bronze medal finishes in 2024 and 2025 with a silver this season. She scored 5,767 points to finish one point ahead of Oklahoma's Angel Richmore for second. Rush had come in from fourth with 3,391 points after Thursday's events.

Rush opened her final day of events with a personal-best mark of 6.32m/20-9 to win the long jump. She was then to approach her season best in the javelin with her only fair toss of 32.94m/108-1 to finish 12th concluding her seven events by taking fourth in the 800m with a 2:14.83. A time which is once again below Kim Baglietto's national record established in 2009.

Notably, all her seven events at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championship show her times and distances beating Gibraltar National records in every event, although these would need to be verified by the GAAA officially before they are recorded as such.

2026 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Women’s Heptathlon – 100m Hurdles

Marta Sivina (Vanderbilt) – 13.45 (+1058)

Ally Stephenson (Oklahoma) – 13.47 (+1055)

Julia Gunnell (Kentucky) – 13.75 (+1014)

Ella Rush (Georgia) – 13.77 (+1011)

Angel Richmore (Oklahoma) – 13.82 (+1004)

Pauline Bikembo (Florida) – 13.86 (+998)

Gianna Bullock (Vanderbilt) – 13.89 (+994)

Eden Robinson (Florida) – 14.06 (+970)

Brianna Utecht (Missouri) – 14.08 (+967)

Dahlia Beasley (Kentucky) – 14.16 (+956)

Iana Ahetz-Etcheber (Texas) – 14.39 (+924)

Bradie Menegatti (Texas A&M) – 14.43 (+918)

Mercy Freeman (Texas A&M) – 14.53 (+905)

Tabea Eitel (Texas) – 19.12 (+379)

Women’s Heptathlon – High Jump

Tabea Eitel (Texas) – 1.74m (+903)

2=. Bradie Menegatti (Texas A&M) – 1.71m (+867)

2=. Iana Ahetz-Etcheber (Texas) – 1.71m (+867)

2=. Marta Sivina (Vanderbilt) – 1.71m (+867)

2=. Dahlia Beasley (Kentucky) – 1.71m (+867)

6=. Brianna Utecht (Missouri) – 1.65m (+795)

6=. Julia Gunnell (Kentucky) – 1.65m (+795)

6=. Pauline Bikembo (Florida) – 1.65m (+795)

6=. Angel Richmore (Oklahoma) – 1.65m (+795)

10=. Gianna Bullock (Vanderbilt) – 1.62m (+759)

10=. Ella Rush (Georgia) – 1.62m (+759)

Eden Robinson (Florida) – 1.59m (+724)

13=. Ally Stephenson (Oklahoma) – 1.56m (+689)

13=. Mercy Freeman (Texas A&M) – 1.56m (+689)

Women’s Heptathlon – Shot Put

Angel Richmore (Oklahoma) – 13.94m (+790)

Eden Robinson (Florida) – 13.89m (+787)

Gianna Bullock (Vanderbilt) – 13.24m (+743)

Marta Sivina (Vanderbilt) – 12.88m (+719)

Brianna Utecht (Missouri) – 12.70m (+707)

Mercy Freeman (Texas A&M) – 12.69m (+707)

Ella Rush (Georgia) – 12.58m (+700)

Tabea Eitel (Texas) – 12.47m (+692)

Julia Gunnell (Kentucky) – 12.32m (+682)

Bradie Menegatti (Texas A&M) – 12.23m (+676)

Pauline Bikembo (Florida) – 11.65m (+638)

Ally Stephenson (Oklahoma) – 10.10m (+536)

Iana Ahetz-Etcheber (Texas) – 10.05m (+533)

Dahlia Beasley (Kentucky) – 9.27m (+482)

Women’s Heptathlon – 200m

Dahlia Beasley (Kentucky) – 24.08 (+973)

Julia Gunnell (Kentucky) – 24.59 (+925)

Ella Rush (Georgia) – 24.63 (+921)

Marta Sivina (Vanderbilt) – 24.85 (+901)

Ally Stephenson (Oklahoma) – 24.92 (+894)

Tabea Eitel (Texas) – 24.96 (+890)

Pauline Bikembo (Florida) – 25.13 (+875)

Eden Robinson (Florida) – 25.27 (+862)

Angel Richmore (Oklahoma) – 25.32 (+858)

Bradie Menegatti (Texas A&M) – 25.43 (+848)

Brianna Utecht (Missouri) – 25.72 (+822)

Mercy Freeman (Texas A&M) – 25.73 (+821)

Iana Ahetz-Etcheber (Texas) – 25.74 (+820)

Gianna Bullock (Vanderbilt) – 25.76 (+818)

Women’s Heptathlon – Long Jump

Ella Rush (Georgia) – 6.32m (+949)

Marta Sivina (Vanderbilt) – 6.24m (+924)

Tabea Eitel (Texas) – 6.04m (+862)

Pauline Bikembo (Florida) – 5.96m (+837)

Dahlia Beasley (Kentucky) – 5.88m (+813)

Gianna Bullock (Vanderbilt) – 5.85m (+804)

Angel Richmore (Oklahoma) – 5.82m (+795)

Brianna Utecht (Missouri) – 5.72m (+765)

Ally Stephenson (Oklahoma) – 5.71m (+762)

Julia Gunnell (Kentucky) – 5.69m (+756)

Mercy Freeman (Texas A&M) – 5.65m (+744)

Eden Robinson (Florida) – 5.58m (+723)

Bradie Menegatti (Texas A&M) – 5.54m (+712)

Iana Ahetz-Etcheber (Texas) – 5.43m (+680)

Women’s Heptathlon – Javelin Throw

Pauline Bikembo (Florida) – 45.26m (+768)

Angel Richmore (Oklahoma) – 43.88m (+742)

Tabea Eitel (Texas) – 39.45m (+657)

Gianna Bullock (Vanderbilt) – 38.30m (+635)

Iana Ahetz-Etcheber (Texas) – 37.25m (+615)

Eden Robinson (Florida) – 35.96m (+590)

Ally Stephenson (Oklahoma) – 34.11m (+555)

Mercy Freeman (Texas A&M) – 33.92m (+551)

Julia Gunnell (Kentucky) – 33.78m (+548)

Marta Sivina (Vanderbilt) – 33.31m (+539)

Brianna Utecht (Missouri) – 32.95m (+533)

Ella Rush (Georgia) – 32.94m (+532)

Bradie Menegatti (Texas A&M) – 30.91m (+494)

Dahlia Beasley (Kentucky) – 26.22m (+405)

Women’s Heptathlon – 800m

Marta Sivina (Vanderbilt) – 2:12.62 (+927)

Julia Gunnell (Kentucky) – 2:14.09 (+906)

Eden Robinson (Florida) – 2:14.35 (+902)

Ella Rush (Georgia) – 2:14.83 (+895)

Dahlia Beasley (Kentucky) – 2:16.55 (+871)

Iana Ahetz-Etcheber (Texas) – 2:19.25 (+834)

Ally Stephenson (Oklahoma) – 2:19.48 (+831)

Gianna Bullock (Vanderbilt) – 2:21.30 (+806)

Brianna Utecht (Missouri) – 2:22.32 (+792)

Mercy Freeman (Texas A&M) – 2:22.88 (+785)

Angel Richmore (Oklahoma) – 2:23.11 (+782)

Pauline Bikembo (Florida) – 2:23.43 (+778)

Tabea Eitel (Texas) – 2:23.62 (+775)

DNF – Bradie Menegatti (Texas A&M)