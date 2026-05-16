Sports on our streets

Sports arrived on the streets this Saturday morning as two of Gibraltar's popular sports came out to showcase themselves in our city centre.

At Campion Park, netball—Gibraltar's second largest sport in terms of numbers, and one that has been growing rapidly in world rankings in recent years—saw its youngsters providing some Street Netball.

Under the spring sunshine, there was plenty of energy across Campion Park as the 3x3 matches got underway, alongside several other competitions and sessions, with young netballers enjoying themselves under the sun.

Not far away, at one of the retail outlets, boxing fans were enjoying an out-of-the-ring training session with the Montegriffo brothers in action. With boxing now finding its pathway into the professional sphere, and having only last week seen the Gibraltar Boxing Association’s application for membership into World Boxing endorsed, the presence of two of Gibraltar's boxing talents in Main Street brought greater awareness to the sport.

With darts last weekend having held its cake stall and darts marathon at the Piazza, and the King's Baton Relay having paraded through Main Street, and with events such as UEFA Playmakers football coming to Casemates later this month, sport continues to see greater exposure in new public arenas as it continues to grow in popularity.