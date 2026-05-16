St Joseph sign former Europa winning goalkeeper Javi Munoz as coach

Former Europa goalkeeper Javi Munoz who led his former club to the Champions League and later coached rivals Lincoln Red Imps has joined St Joseph.

The announcement comes ahead of St Joseph’s preparations for the Conference League this summer and as the club looks to challenge for the title next season.

The signing of Munoz came this weekend. The club making no qualms of highlighting the experience Munoz brings with his experience in European club competitions having both played for Europa during their campaigns in both the Champions League and Europa League and then managed Lincoln Red Imps.

“He is no stranger to football on the Rock having initially served Europa FC as a reliable goalkeeper before moving into the coaching set-up at Lincoln Red Imps where he progressed to become Head Coach in December 2022,” said and official statement.

“Guiding the club to back-to-back league titles with an impressive record of 39 wins from 56 matches and three trophies, as well as numerous victories in European competition.

Departing the club in September 2024, he spent last season at the helm of UD Caravaca, however the lure of the project here proved too good to resist.”

st Joseph chairman Mike Garlick was to add, “It gives me great pleasure, on behalf of the Board of Directors of St Joseph’s FC, to formally confirm the appointment of Javi Muñoz as First Team Manager on a long-term agreement.

Following a thorough and considered process, the Board unanimously identified Javi as the individual best suited to lead the next phase of the club’s development.

“Throughout our discussions, he demonstrated exceptional professionalism, a strong understanding of the footballing landscape within Gibraltar, and a clear strategic vision fully aligned with the ambitions and values of St Joseph’s FC.

“This appointment represents far more than a managerial change. It reflects the club’s continued commitment to building a sustainable, ambitious, and professionally driven football project capable of delivering long-term success both domestically and in European competition.

“We firmly believe Javi possesses the leadership, character, and technical expertise required to guide the club forward during this important period of growth.

“The Board has full confidence in his ability to establish a strong footballing identity, maintain the highest professional standards, and further strengthen the culture and structure that underpin this football club.

We are delighted to welcome Javi to St Joseph’s FC and look forward to supporting him as we begin this exciting new chapter together.”

st Joseph Director JOHN PAUL HENDRICK further adding that the club “conducted a thorough process and interviewed many candidates, all of whom were of a very high standard and brought strong qualities and experience.

“After careful consideration, we decided to move forward with Javi as we felt he was the right fit for the vision, ambition, and long-term direction of the football club.

“From the very beginning of our discussions, Javi showed a clear understanding of the standards, ambition, and identity we want to continue building at this football club.

“His professionalism, football knowledge, and experience within Gibraltar football made a very strong impression on everyone involved in the process.

“This appointment represents an important step forward for the club. We are committed to building stability, continuity, and a strong long-term sporting project, and we firmly believe Javi is the right person to lead that vision on the pitch.

“Beyond his qualities as a coach, Javi is someone who understands the importance of culture, discipline, and developing a competitive environment that reflects the values of St Joseph’s FC.”

St Joseph started the season with Adam Paz at the helm with his departure seeing Cifuentes taking on the role before his departure at the end of the league campaign. Once again St Joseph failing to protect their lead in the table and falling at the final round to capture the title and a place in the Champions League.

St Joseph head to the Conference League where Munoz will debut as head coach of the club in competitive football.

“I'm very grateful to be part of this project. This opportunity meets all of the requirements I look for; I want to help the club continue to progress and grow, whilst striving to improve as a club and as a team.

“This is a very exciting challenge, one that I approach with great enthusiasm and ambition.

The first objective is to ensure the bond between the group is as strong as possible, so that we are able to translate it into what we do on the pitch once the action returns.

“We won’t be looking too far ahead; at this stage it’s all about the next training session, the next match.

“My message to the Saints’ fans is please give your full support to the players and the club because we are stronger when everyone is working together.”