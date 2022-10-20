Deadline for entries for Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize

Today is the last day students can submit their artworks to the Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize online platform.

The Sovereign Art Foundation(SAF) will be staging the second edition of the Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize, Gibraltar, which elebrates the talent and quality of artworks of 11 to 18-year-old students.

The annual award highlights the importance of art in the education system and rewarding secondary educational institutions art programmes for nurturing this talent.

The 20 shortlisted artworks will be displayed in Gibraltar at the GEMA Gallery from November 23 and the exhibition will then tour to St Bernard’s Hospital.

The overall winner of The Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize, Gibraltar 2022 will be determined by a judging panel comprising local artist Sebastian Rodriguez; Gallerist and Curator Magda Bellotti; Rowan Bain, Senior Curator, William Morris Gallery & Vestry; Sarah Devincenzi, artist and educator and Howard Bilton, Founder and Chairman of SAF.

There will be three prizes awarded to three different students.

The winner of the Judge’s Prize will be awarded a trophy and £800; their school art department will receive £2,000. Visitors and online viewers will be invited to vote for the Public Vote Prize, the winner of which will receive a trophy and £400; £1,000 for their school. Furthermore, the Hassans Prize will award £400 each to both the student and their school.

Some of the artworks of the final 20 shortlisted will be sold via silent auction at the agreement of each student.

Sale proceeds and fundraising income will be split equally between the student and the local not-for-profit programmes SAF is funding locally. Art enriches lives and has many therapeutic benefits.

In line with SAF’s objectives, there will be a charitable, not-for-profit funding element as SAF Gibraltar will give back to the community by donating a significant portion of funds raised to local not-for-profit art initiatives, which work with children and assist them in accessing enrichment from the arts.

Support for the arts is more important now than ever and the Sovereign Art Foundation Gibraltar are grateful to have generous backing from: Hassans International Law Firm Limited as gold sponsor; silver sponsors Simmons Gainsford, Brooks MacDonald International and TEAM Asset Management and Image Graphics as and bronze supporters Schroders and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

Should a student not be in mainstream education but wish to enter, they are welcome to, please contact SAF Gibraltar.

SAF runs 10 Student Prizes around the world.

The winners of the Judges and Public Vote Prizes will be automatically entered into the annual SAF Global Students Prize, showcasing their talent on an international stage and facilitating cultural exchange and dialogue.

To find out more about the Prize and how to enter, please visit: www.sovereignartfoundation.com/art-prizes/student-art-prize/gibraltar

All enquiries: SophieB@sovereignartfoundation.com