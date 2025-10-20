Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Oct, 2025

Delegate sought for UK Youth Parliament event in London

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2025

The Government of Gibraltar is inviting applications from young people interested in representing Gibraltar at the UK Youth Parliament, which will take place in the House of Commons on November 6.

As in previous years, the event includes participation from the UK Overseas Territories, with one delegate from Gibraltar invited to address the Youth Parliament.

The selected delegate will deliver a two-minute speech from the despatch box on the theme of “Education and Learning”. The speech will be broadcast live on Parliament TV.

The theme was chosen by 3,057 votes from 11 Overseas Territories, with 18 schools taking part in the selection process.

The Government of Gibraltar will fund the attendance of one young person and one companion. The opportunity, which is taking place at the invitation of the Speaker of the House of Commons, is open to individuals aged 11 to 18.

Priority will be given to applicants who have not previously taken part in the event, subject to the level of interest.

To apply, candidates must submit 400 words on the topic of “Education and Learning” as it relates to Gibraltar. Entries should be sent by email to commonwealth@gibraltar.gov.gi by 12 noon on Monday October 27.

