Dementia Awareness Month kicks off with community spirit and packed calendar

Gibraltar’s Dementia Awareness Month has begun with the increasingly popular postbox toppers being placed at 27 different locations around the Rock.

GADS chairperson Jeanette Ochello said the toppers installation, coordinated by Amanda Parsons-Yeo, forms part of a month-long initiative that promises a packed schedule of events, heartfelt tributes, and opportunities for the public to get involved.

A highlight of this year’s campaign is the installation of ‘Aida’ in Campion Park, a crochet and knitted elephant created by a community project that has brought together residents, carers, and volunteers from across the Rock.

“Dementia coordinator Karen [Truman] with Amanda has also been working very closely on it, and everyone has come together to get it set up,” said Mrs Ochello.

“We’ve had residents who come down to Bishop Canilla House and from ERS on Thursdays, who’ve worked on Aida and all the crochet and knitting.”

“People from the ERS, people from outside, have all been willing to help. I just think Aida is looking amazing.”

The story behind the name Aida is equally touching.

“She is named after Aida Hernandez. She made a very big donation for us in her will and she had a real passion for elephants, so we decided the name would be a wonderful tribute,” said Mrs Ochello.

Creating the toppers is not an easy task or a quick one, with preparations starting a year in advance.

Aside from the toppers, the month’s calendar has a variety of events to raise awareness and funds, as well as offer support to those who need it.

Mrs Truman said: “We have a very busy month ahead of us and I believe we are making a big difference to awareness and understanding of dementia in Gibraltar, but we still have plenty of work to do.”

“I hope this month will raise awareness locally and support those living with dementia in Gibraltar”.

This Thursday, the Bishop Canilla House National Day party will take place, followed by Flag Day on Friday.

“We have a support group every Thursday and, when events like this come along, we make it more than just a gathering,” said Mrs Ochello.

“We’re having a full-blown party, and the minister is going to join us as well."

Residents from ERS will be brought along with their carers to enjoy the festivities.

On Friday, Flag Day activities will be spread across various locations, with the ICC serving as a central hub for ERS residents.

“They really enjoy helping us on the day,” said Mrs Ochello.

Other key events include the Dementia Awareness Conference ‘Living with Dementia: Understanding the Dementia Pathway in Gibraltar’ on September 16 at Boyds.

“We have speakers from public health, doctors, family members, the minister and more,” said Mrs Ochello.

Mrs Truman and Mrs Ochello will be supporting the GHA Mobile Unit on Wednesday, September 17, between 9.30am-12.30pm to answer any questions and provide support for those living with dementia.

The GHA will join GADS for its awareness stalls at the Piazza on Saturday September 20, and the GADS Memory Walk will take place the following day, World Alzheimer’s Day.

September 22 is Purple Day and everyone is invited to wear purple to work or school and share photos on social media to raise awareness of dementia.

The GHA will also have an awareness stand outside St Bernard’s Hospital and a free public Understanding Dementia session between 5.30pm and 7.30pm at the Mayor’s Parlour.

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “We are delighted to be closely involved with all the activities planned for Alzheimer’s Awareness month which is being held in September with a full programme of events.”

“The daily care and support of persons with dementia underlines the GHAs absolute commitment to their well-being, a responsibility that we discharge throughout the year.”

“Promoting awareness of the disease in the community is essential as we continue to ensure that persons have as dignified and comfortable lives as possible.”

Art and performance also play a role in this year’s campaign, with The Movement Collective set to present a dance production portraying the story of a mother and daughter.

This will take place on September 29 and 30 at the GEMA Gallery.

At end the month, GADS are hosting a charity BBQ on Tuesday September 30.

Minister for Health Gemma Arias-Vasquez said the Government aims to continue to invest in all areas related to Alzheimer’s and dementia and, as part of its roll-out of the National Dementia Strategy, will make an announcement this month.

“The Gibraltar Government is absolutely committed to delivering the best healthcare and support structures so that persons with dementia can remain living in the community for as long as possible,” she said.

One message Mrs Ochello would like to spread this month is the significant support that GADS can provide.

“Whether you just want to be aware or need support, we’re always here,” she said.

“More importantly for me, the families. I need them to know they’re not alone.”

“There is a lot of help from us and from other teams, and there is a lot of support we can offer."

For more information, go to www.GADS.gi or https://www.facebook.com/gadsgibraltar