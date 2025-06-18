Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Jun, 2025

Dept of Education staff receive LGBTQ+ inclusivity and awareness training

By Chronicle Staff
18th June 2025

Staff from the Department of Education’s administration, advisory and educational psychology teams have received Inclusivity and Awareness Training delivered by the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee.

The training, held during Pride Month, supports the Government of Gibraltar’s ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

The session covered topics such as inclusive language, gender identity, sexual orientation, and the importance of allyship. It also provided opportunities for open discussion, allowing participants to reflect on unconscious bias, challenge outdated norms and gain a deeper understanding of the experiences faced by members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Department of Education stated that the training forms part of its aim to foster a culture of acceptance and psychological safety for all team members.

The event was supported by Unite the Union and the GGCA.

