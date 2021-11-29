Dept of Education takes climate change into the classroom with international initiative

The Department of Education will be joining Take Action Global (TAG), an International Climate Action Education initiative devoted to promoting climate change education around the world.

The organisation currently works with 2.7m students and 21,000 teachers in 140 countries to promote climate education and assist educators in driving climate change initiatives.

A virtual meeting was held on Monday with Koen Timmers, TAG Executive Director and co-founder, and involving the Minister for Education, Environment and Climate Change, Dr John Cortes, the Director of Education Keri Scott, senior scientist Catherine Walsh from the Department of the Environment and Climate Change, and Denise Mardsen from Bayside School, in which future involvement was discussed.

TAG contacted the minister after his video statement on Gibraltar’s commitment to climate education was screened at a plenary session at the recent COP26 in Glasgow.

“A great deal of climate education is already taking place in our schools, but involvement in TAG will allow this to develop further, ensuring global networking and exchanges of experience, as well as greater resources being available,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

TAG is endorsed by Queen Elizabeth, Dr. Jane Goodall, the Dalai Lama, Prince William and Sir David Attenborough.

Its formal partners are WWF, The Royal Foundation's Earthshot Prize, NASA, LEGO and Cartoon Network.

Further meetings will take place with a view to fully participating in Take Action Global activities next year.

Find out more on the TAG website: https://www.takeactionglobal.org