Dolphins Youth Club hosts annual summer community BBQ

Dolphins Youth Club held its annual summer community BBQ for members and their families, with strong attendance and a welcoming atmosphere throughout the event.

A highlight of the day was an open mic session, where young people showcased a range of talents including guitar performances, DJing, and participation in a mini fashion show.

The event also featured a variety of games and activities for young people, offering entertainment for all ages and creating an opportunity for families and friends to come together and strengthen community ties.

The Youth Service reported strong participation from young people in the organisation and running of the event, including performances, setup, and logistics.

The Youth Service extended thanks to all those who attended for their continued support, noting that events such as these rely on the enthusiasm and commitment of young people, their families, and the wider community.