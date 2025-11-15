Donald Trump Jr in overland visit to Gibraltar for meetings

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, was in Gibraltar on Friday and was photographed entering and leaving the Madison Building in Midtown, home to Gibraltar law firm Hassans.

No details were released as to the purpose of the visit, which unfolded under tight security provided by the Royal Gibraltar Police, including armed officers, and Mr Trump’s own team.

He arrived and departed overland from Spain in a motorcade complete with police escort and spent several hours in meetings in the building.

There was speculation that Mr Trump’s visit may have been linked to plans for a £1.8bn data centre on the North Mole.

The businessman behind that project, Russian‑born American investor Konstantin Sokolov, is one of 37 donors helping to fund construction of a new ballroom at the White House.

Mr Trump Jr is an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, the Trump family businesses, and works to expand the company’s real estate, retail, commercial, hotel and golf interests.

The Trump family also has interests in crypto initiatives and digital assets, a sector in which Gibraltar has pioneered regulation in recent years.

Mr Trump Jr is also a partner 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm where he is focused on “new investment origination, capital raising and strategy”, according to the fund’s website.

The firm is named after the year the U.S. Constitution went into effect and describes its mission as “funding the next chapter of American exceptionalism”.

During a panel discussion at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyahd, Saudi Arabia, last October, Mr Trump Jr described the firm's investment thesis as "patriotic capitalism", according to the New York Times.