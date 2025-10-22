Downton Abbey’s secrets and stories told by Lady Carnarvon

Highclere Castle continues to captivate people around the world as the real life setting of Downton Abbey. But for Lady Fiona Carnarvon it is her home. Under her stewardship the estate bridges the past and present through her writing, historical research, and commitment to preservation. She is one of the guest speakers at this year’s Gibraltar Literary Festival and her talk at the Garrison Library is already sold out. Ahead of her arrival on the Rock she spoke to Chronicle reporter Eyleen Gomez about life in the real Downton Abbey.

Highclere Castle has become synonymous with Downton Abbey. How do you balance the authentic history of Highclere with public expectations thanks to Downton Abbey?

Through my books, I have sought to compare and contrast the actual characters and stories. And remind those who love both Highclere and Downton that Highclere Castle has been a home for at least 1300 years. It is the continuity and heritage which offer us all an anchor in a very uncertain world

How involved are you in decisions when film or television productions use Highclere with regards to sets, interiors, room usage?

As you would expect, we set out which rooms can be used for filming and ask that only team Highclere move anything but in fact almost nothing was moved. Downton used our furniture with our supervision. It has worked together as a wonderful muddle and gives the whole series and films an authenticity

Do you watch Downton Abbey in the same way as a regular viewer, or do you see it differently knowing these rooms as your home?

I think it is a little more surreal and that’s why I wrote about it in my latest book which I hope will be much enjoyed

What are the biggest challenges you face in terms of conservation, funding, and adapting to the 21st century? And in a rapidly changing world what do you hope Highclere’s legacy will be in 50, 100 or 200 years?

There is a continual programme and/or need for conservation and thus funding. It never stops and does have to adapt. Yet the heritage remains recognisable and perhaps any legacy is to do with kindness and planting trees.

Your book ‘shares tales of past residents, from Lady Almina's legendary 1920s parties to the enigmatic ghosts that roam the halls of the castle’ what is your process for selecting which stories get told?

It is incredibly hard to decide what to write about Highclere holds so many stories.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to explore their own family heritage, write historical narratives, or preserve a personal or local archive?

It is important to just begin. Label the photographs when printed so successors know who are in them and to record things before they are forgotten.