Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Dr Cassaglia quizzed during five hours of intense evidence in court

By Brian Reyes
23rd February 2021

Dr Daniel Cassaglia described on Tuesday how he believed the factual findings of an employment case against the Gibraltar Health Authority had placed “in jeopardy” his license to practise as a consultant paediatrician. During five hours of intense evidence in the second day of an appeal before the Supreme Court, the former GHA Medical Director...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Man who broke partner’s jaw jailed for three and half years

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Three more virus deaths confirmed as Gib poised to receive next batch of vaccines

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Cassaglia appeals GHA bullying case before Supreme Court

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Police recover lifeless body of man found in bay off Detached Mole

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Local News

Four injured in ship explosion, two transferred to Seville burns unit

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
All smiles as sports starts to make a return

23rd February 2021

Sports
Lions forced to come from behind to take points

23rd February 2021

Local News
Cassaglia appeals GHA bullying case before Supreme Court

22nd February 2021

Sports
Tennis among first to resume activities

22nd February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021