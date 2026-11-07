Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 7th Nov, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa with emphatic win against Titans in cup

By Stephen Ignacio
7th November 2026

The hockey cup ties continued on Saturday, with Bavaria Hawks Development taking a narrow win against Grammarians Development in the Division 2 Women’s Cup. A goal from Caetano in the 49th minute proved decisive in the early morning encounter.
At midday, Europa recorded an emphatic victory in the Women’s Division 1 Cup, scoring eight goals against Titans.
Videla Cane led the scoring with a hat-trick, while Elliot added a brace. Gourley, Valarino and Casciaro also found the net, completing an 8-0 victory for Europa.

Most Read

Features

Calpe Lodge No. 325 marks 200 years of Irish Freemasonry in Gibraltar

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Local News

Former Gibraltar International Bank premises in Main Street set for alterations

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Local News

British national convicted under Terrorism Act banned from Gib

Sun 1st Nov, 2026

Local News

Tarik Road Prison Quarters set for refurbishment

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Brexit

European Parliament’s LIBE committee backs Gib treaty as PP abstains

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th November 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph stay top of table with convincing win over Europa Point

7th November 2026

Sports
Gibraltar’s Nations League future about to face a tougher test

7th November 2026

Sports
Europa beat Hound Dogs

7th November 2026

Sports
Hockey cup tie weekend

6th November 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026