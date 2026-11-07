Europa with emphatic win against Titans in cup

The hockey cup ties continued on Saturday, with Bavaria Hawks Development taking a narrow win against Grammarians Development in the Division 2 Women’s Cup. A goal from Caetano in the 49th minute proved decisive in the early morning encounter.

At midday, Europa recorded an emphatic victory in the Women’s Division 1 Cup, scoring eight goals against Titans.

Videla Cane led the scoring with a hat-trick, while Elliot added a brace. Gourley, Valarino and Casciaro also found the net, completing an 8-0 victory for Europa.