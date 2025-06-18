This week that Royal Life Saving Society Gibraltar is marking Drowning Prevention Week 2025 and today the Society looks at the points you need to take to prevent incidents occurring in the swimming pool.

WATER SAFETY IN THE SWIMMING POOL

Many people particularly in the summer spend time by the swimming pool. Remember the following points when near a swimming pool.

1. Always watch children near water, keep them within arms length.

2. Deep water is for good swimmers only.

3. Check the water is clear before jumping in and don’t bomb.

4. Look out for rescue equipment and signs – they are there to keep you safe.

5. Floors could be slippery, don’t run.

6. Currents can push you out to sea.

7. Never mix alcohol and swimming.

8. Don’t swim under diving boards.

9. Trained RLSS Lifeguards are there to keep you safe, listen to the carefully.