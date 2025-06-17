This week that Royal Life Saving Society Gibraltar is marking Drowning Prevention Week 2025 and today the Society looks at the points you need to take to prevent incidents occurring at the home, which is a serious issue worldwide.



Water safety at the river

Although most people go down to the beach or swimming pool during the summertime, some may go across the border or further abroad and swim in rivers or lakes. Below are the points to consider when being near a river.

1. Watch out for things you may trip over.

2. The water may be muddy and you could get stuck.

3. Safety signs give information to keep us safe.

4. Wear a life jacket when on the water to help if you fall in.

5. Currents can carry you away in seconds.

6. Banks can have loose or slippery edges.

7. Never mix alcohol and swimming.

8. Weeds and branches underwater can trap you.

9. Rivers can be cold which could limit your swimming skills.

10. There may be rubbish or hidden objects beneath the surface.