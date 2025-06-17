Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Drowning Prevention Week

By Eyleen Gomez
17th June 2025

This week that Royal Life Saving Society Gibraltar is marking Drowning Prevention Week 2025 and today the Society looks at the points you need to take to prevent incidents occurring at the home, which is a serious issue worldwide.


Water safety at the river

Although most people go down to the beach or swimming pool during the summertime, some may go across the border or further abroad and swim in rivers or lakes. Below are the points to consider when being near a river.

1. Watch out for things you may trip over.

2. The water may be muddy and you could get stuck.

3. Safety signs give information to keep us safe.

4. Wear a life jacket when on the water to help if you fall in.

5. Currents can carry you away in seconds.

6. Banks can have loose or slippery edges.

7. Never mix alcohol and swimming.

8. Weeds and branches underwater can trap you.

9. Rivers can be cold which could limit your swimming skills.

10. There may be rubbish or hidden objects beneath the surface.

Most Read

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Local News

Agreement opens ‘huge and exciting potential’ for Gib airport

Fri 13th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Treaty will offer new opportunities for Gib, but also a need to adapt

Tue 17th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Mixed reactions on Main Street as news of agreement breaks

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Agreement turns Brexit from ‘potential absolute chaos’ to Gib’s ‘greatest opportunity’, CM says

Thu 12th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
GAMPA’s extravaganza show delights

17th June 2025

Features
Water safety in the home

17th June 2025

Features
Royal Life Saving Society Gibraltar marks Drowning Prevention Week

13th June 2025

Features
Putting names to faces

13th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025