Fri 5th Apr, 2024

Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold award participants to undertake practice hike

By Chronicle Staff
5th April 2024

This long weekend, April 4 to 7, a group of 11 participants, from the Open Award Centre, who are
undertaking their Gold award travel to Spain to undertake the Practice Journey for the Adventurous
Journey section of their programmes.

They will be travelling to the Serranía de Ronda to hike in the area of Cortes de La Frontera,
Montejaque and Ronda. The hikes each day will be about 20 kilometres long so that the participants
get an idea of the physical demands of undertaking their qualifying Adventurous Journey.

The qualifying venture, which takes place in July this year, will require them to hike a minimum of 80
kilometres over 4 days.

The participants, whose ages range from 16 to 18, will be self-sufficient during the venture carrying
all their equipment and food requirements. Their activities this weekend will take them through
some of the more picturesque areas of the Serranía, which can only be reached on foot.

The young people will be supervised by experienced leaders throughout the trip.

For further information about the Adventurous Journey, contact the Chairman of the Open Award
Centre, Mouetaz Ziani, at chairman@oacdukes.com

For more information about the Award in Gibraltar, please contact the National Director, Michael
Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi, or visit the website
www.thedukes.gi

 

