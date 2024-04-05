Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold award participants to undertake practice hike

This long weekend, April 4 to 7, a group of 11 participants, from the Open Award Centre, who are

undertaking their Gold award travel to Spain to undertake the Practice Journey for the Adventurous

Journey section of their programmes.

They will be travelling to the Serranía de Ronda to hike in the area of Cortes de La Frontera,

Montejaque and Ronda. The hikes each day will be about 20 kilometres long so that the participants

get an idea of the physical demands of undertaking their qualifying Adventurous Journey.

The qualifying venture, which takes place in July this year, will require them to hike a minimum of 80

kilometres over 4 days.

The participants, whose ages range from 16 to 18, will be self-sufficient during the venture carrying

all their equipment and food requirements. Their activities this weekend will take them through

some of the more picturesque areas of the Serranía, which can only be reached on foot.

The young people will be supervised by experienced leaders throughout the trip.

For further information about the Adventurous Journey, contact the Chairman of the Open Award

Centre, Mouetaz Ziani, at chairman@oacdukes.com

For more information about the Award in Gibraltar, please contact the National Director, Michael

Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi, or visit the website

www.thedukes.gi