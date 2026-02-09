Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Duty-free allowances to change under new treaty rules

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
9th February 2026

When the treaty comes into force, a new duty-free allowances regime will apply to purchases of goods by individuals, provided these consist exclusively of items for the personal or family use of travellers, or goods intended as presents.

The allowances will be set at €430 for travellers arriving by sea or air and €300 for those travelling by land. Standard quantitative limits will continue to apply to tobacco products, alcohol and fuel.

For travel between the EU, for example Spain, and Gibraltar, this regime will apply for an initial period of three years. It will be permanent for travel between Gibraltar and non-EU countries, such as the UK.

During the initial three-year period for travel between the EU and Gibraltar, persons travelling with goods within the duty-free thresholds will only pay tax at the place of purchase.

With regard to travel between the EU and Gibraltar, during those initial three years, persons travelling with goods within those thresholds will only pay tax at the place of purchase. If they travel with goods above those thresholds (which they can) they will be able to get a refund of the tax paid at the place of purchase (whether transaction tax or VAT) and then pay the VAT (if going to Spain) or transaction tax (if coming into Gibraltar) on those goods. There will be a counter at the airport where persons travelling with goods above the thresholds can make the relevant declarations.

There will be no Customs controls at the land frontier during this period.

After the initial period of three years, the allowances regime will disappear altogether, and persons can travel between Gibraltar and the EU with any quantity of goods so long as they can justify that they are for personal use or a gift.

Most Read

Local News

Airfield closed affecting all morning flights

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Property market realigns as total deal value falls and residency pause weighs on confidence 

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Local News

UK expects swift action over ‘extremely serious’ and ‘deeply concerning’ Inquiry findings, Doughty says

Thu 5th Feb, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

An Open Letter on Gibraltar’s Tourism and Town-Centre Future

Sun 8th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar FIU takes key Egmont policy role after Tanzania meetings

9th February 2026

Local News
Airfield closed affecting all morning flights

9th February 2026

Local News
Property market realigns as total deal value falls and residency pause weighs on confidence 

9th February 2026

Local News
£2.8m worth of personalised licence plates sold, with top registration £100,000  

9th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026