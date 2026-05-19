Ministry for Heritage represented at Gibraltar conference in Cádiz

The Ministry for Heritage was represented at an international academic conference in Cádiz focused on Gibraltar’s language, culture, history and identity.

Government Archaeologist Dominic Lopez took part in the Gibraltar International Conference 4, held at the University of Cádiz from May 6 to 8.

The conference brought together writers, linguists, historians, academics, heritage professionals and researchers from universities and institutions including the University of Vigo, University of Basel, Cambridge University, University of Essex, University of Turin, University of Cádiz, University of Seville, University of Barcelona, the University of Gibraltar and Gibraltarians for a Multilingual Society.

Mr Lopez delivered a presentation titled “Colonial Educational Policies in Gibraltar and Their Role in Language and Cultural Loss”.

The presentation examined the role of educational reforms introduced during the 19th and 20th centuries in reshaping Gibraltar’s linguistic and cultural landscape.

It explored the move from Gibraltar’s historically bilingual educational environment towards an increasingly anglicised system, particularly following the Clifford and Howes educational reforms during and after the Second World War.

The themes discussed at the conference also built on research previously presented during the Gibraltar Heritage Journal Seminar at the Gibraltar Garrison Library in December 2025.

The Ministry for Heritage has previously participated in the Gibraltar International Conference series and other academic events on Gibraltar’s heritage and identity.

In 2024, Mr Lopez delivered a paper at the University of Vigo during Gibraltar International Conference 2 titled “Gibraltar: Colonialism and Spanish Immigration”.

In November 2025, he also delivered the opening presentation at the “Along the Frontiers” conference at the University of Cádiz, focusing on heritage management, interpretation and identity in Gibraltar.

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: “The Gibraltar International Conference has become an important academic and cultural forum bringing together researchers, writers, linguists, heritage professionals and institutions from Gibraltar and internationally to discuss Gibraltar’s history, language, identity and culture. It is therefore extremely important that Gibraltar itself, including Government, local associations, academics and writers, actively participate in these discussions and contribute to the growing international academic understanding of Gibraltar and its people.”

“I am very pleased that the Ministry for Heritage was once again represented at GIC4 by Government Archaeologist Dominic Lopez, and that Gibraltar was also represented by a strong group of local academics, researchers, writers and cultural figures. Their presentations covered subjects ranging from Llanito and multilingualism to literature, identity, memory and Gibraltar’s evolving cultural landscape.”

“Particularly encouraging was the significant academic attention given during the conference to Gibraltarian literature and writers, especially internationally recognised author M. G. Sanchez and writer Humbert Hernandez. It was extremely positive to see respected academics from universities across Europe analysing and discussing Gibraltarian literature in depth, demonstrating the growing international recognition of Gibraltar’s literary and cultural contribution.”

“I congratulate all Gibraltarian participants involved in this year’s conference and thank the organisers at the University of Cádiz for continuing to provide such an important platform for discussion, research and cultural exchange.”