Dyslexia and Me

This week is Dyslexia Awareness Week Gibraltar. To mark this the Dyslexia Support Group has written three articles to raise awareness. Today’s edition looks how Dyslexia can shape someone’s life.

By Veronica Clancy-Grubb

This dyslexia week, I wanted to take the opportunity to talk about something very personal to me—dyslexia. For those who don’t know me, I am dyslexic, and at first, my path in learning within Gibraltar’s Education system was rocky and very stressful for me. However, I found my own way and have a career in helping others by making their educational / learning path more bespoke and meaningful.

My education developed over time, taking time looking at different options and routes. I achieved the right qualifications. I went to university, and I was able to take studies in BA in Education, Med in Special Educational needs and 2 postgraduate studies a PGCE in teaching and learning in the life learning sector and another specialising in PMLD and SLD (profound and multiple learning difficulties and Severe learning Difficulties).

I currently live in the UK, and I am a SEN college tutor and lead the pathway to life choices course, as well as subject specialism in communication, Assistive technology lead and Student Council facilitator. My dyslexia has enabled me to think out of the box, find solutions and be creative in teaching.

For example, I teach students who use communication devices/eye gaze technology with assistive tech. They use their device to communicate using a grid I designed to control Alexa and enable them to control the environment to become more independent.

You probably are saying, “but dyslexia is a learning difficulty that primarily affects reading and writing abilities” and that my dyslexia must not be too bad, if I have been able to achieve the goals I have set myself. The issue is as Bill Hansberry said, “Intelligence masks dyslexia and dyslexia masks intelligence” For a long time, my dyslexia masked my potential to show that I have skills and creativity that are worth time and trust from others.

I think it’s important to start with what dyslexia is because there’s so much misinformation out there. Dyslexia is a neurological condition that affects the way the brain processes written and sometimes spoken language. For me, it manifests in difficulties with reading, spelling, and, interestingly, sometimes even organising my thoughts in a linear way. It doesn’t mean I can’t learn; it just means I learn differently.

Growing up in Gibraltar with dyslexia in the 80s and 90s was challenging, to say the least. It was a relatively new condition that not many people knew about. I remember being in school and feeling like I was constantly behind. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t seem to keep up with my classmates.

Reading aloud in class was my worst nightmare. The words on the page would blur together, and my brain would scramble them in ways that made no sense. Teachers and classmates didn’t always understand what was going on. I was often labelled as “lazy” or “careless”, which was incredibly frustrating because I was trying harder than most people realised.

One of the most difficult aspects of dyslexia is its invisibility. Unlike a physical disability, you can’t see dyslexia. It’s not something you can point to and say “here’s the issue.” So, people often dismiss it or misunderstand it entirely. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been told, “Oh, you’re just making excuses,” or, “You just need to try harder.” But dyslexia isn’t something you can “try harder” to overcome. It’s not a lack of effort; it’s a different way of processing information.

One of the turning points for me was getting a formal diagnosis. I must have been around 10 or 11 years old when my parents decided to have me tested. Up until that point, I just thought I was “bad” at school. The diagnosis was like a lightbulb moment.

Suddenly, there was a name for what I was experiencing, and it wasn’t just me being “stupid”—a word I’d unfortunately started to associate with myself by then. The diagnosis was both a relief and a challenge. On the one hand, it validated my struggles. On the other hand, it meant I had to start figuring out how to work with my brain, rather than against it.

Over time, I began to understand that dyslexia isn’t just a limitation; it’s also a strength. Yes, it makes certain tasks more difficult, but it also forces you to think outside the box. Dyslexia often comes with heightened creativity and problem-solving skills.

I’ve always been good at coming up with innovative solutions to problems, and I attribute that to my dyslexia. As traditional methods don’t always work for me, I’ve had to find my own ways of doing things, and that’s a skill that has served me well in many areas of life.

Another thing that’s helped me immensely is technology. We’re so lucky to live in a time when there are so many tools available to help people with dyslexia. Text-to-speech software, audiobooks, and speech recognition tools have been game-changers for me.

Of course, it’s not all smooth sailing. Even as an adult, I still face challenges. Writing emails, for instance, can take me twice as long as it might take someone else. I’ll read over them multiple times to make sure there aren’t any mistakes, and even then, I sometimes miss things. It can be frustrating, but I’ve learned to be patient with myself.

One of my goals in sharing my story is to raise awareness and foster understanding. I’d like to share a few tips for anyone who might be reading this or either has dyslexia or knows someone who does.

First and foremost, be kind to yourself. It’s easy to get caught up in self-criticism but remember that everyone has their own challenges, yours just happen to be different.

Second, don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself - whether it’s asking for accommodations at school, college, university or at work, or simply explaining your needs to friends and family, advocating for yourself is crucial.

Finally, embrace your strengths. Dyslexia may make some things harder, but it also comes with unique gifts. Focus on those, and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t achieve your goals.

For those teachers who have learners with dyslexia or any other disability - don’t forget the fundamentals and core teaching in your teacher training. That means the basics in Pedagogy, the skill, science, and the art of teaching that provide you a framework on how different students learn and develop through different pedagogical approaches that help foster and deepen understanding, critical thinking and engagement for learning.

Even though I live in the UK and cannot attend all that Dyslexia Gibraltar has arranged for Dyslexia Awareness Week 2025, I can wholeheartedly recommend you do.

They have been serving Gibraltar’s dyslexic community for over 30 years and deserve your support.

Please show your thanks by checking out their Social Media platforms and attending as many events as you can.

