Dyson Parody strikes again

On Tuesday January 20th the GDA’s third Ranking Tournament of the season took place – the Dave Obee Classic. Dave Obee was one of the

Founders of the GDA in 1958.

Twenty-one players signed up to try and gain valuable points for the opportunity to represent Gibraltar at the next WDF World Cup. The draw took place with eight players seeded as per their current Ranking positions.

All seeded players saw off their opponents in the first and second Rounds except for seventh seed Juan Carlos Muñoz losing to Joseph Ward in a tight match 4 – 3.

Quarter-Finals

Nº1 seed Dyson Parody saw off Nº 8 seed Keith Medhurst Sr 4-2

Nº 4 seed Craig Galliano got the better of Nº 5 seed Sean Negrette 4-0

Nº 2 seed Nico Bado dominated Joseph Ward with a 4–0 win.

Nº 6 seed Ethan Pulham was able to beat Nº3 seed Justin Hewitt 4-1

Semi-Finals

Both Semi-Finals were closely contested. Dyson Parody saw off Craig Galliano 5-2 and Ethan Pulham beat an on form Nico Bado 5-3.

Final

The Final was live streamed from the Stage; The initial legs were taken by Ethan who established a 3-0 lead. Dyson then fought back and clinched the

win 6-4.

Dyson Parody 6 – 4 Ethan Pulham

Stats; 3 Dart Average: 61.51

Highest event Average Justin Hewitt – 79.56.

High Finishes: Ethan Pulham 148, Nico Bado 128, Craig Galliano 120, Dylan Duo 104, Dyson Parody 101

180’s: Dyson Parody x 5, Ethan Pulham x 4, Joey Andrades, Joseph Ward x 2, Justin Hewitt, Juan Carlos Muñoz, Nico Bado, Craig Galliano, Ollie Pratts, Kirei Walker, Lian Santos x 1

The next GDA Ranked Tournament will be the Willie Proctor Masters on February 24th 2026. - Source GDA

