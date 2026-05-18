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Mon 18th May, 2026

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Sports

Week of youth athletics including friendly with Algeciras and La Línea

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Stephen Ignacio
18th May 2026

Gibraltar’s young athletes are in for a busy week, with events throughout the week set to provide ample exciting competition.

This Monday saw the Hill Climb, with young athletes taking on the challenge of running from the Lathbury Sports Stadium to the Queen’s Viewpoint. This is a challenging incline even for senior runners.

This Tuesday, 90 local athletes have registered to compete in a friendly competition which will also see 40 athletes from Algeciras and La Línea participate as guest competitors. It will provide an opportunity for young local runners to compete against opposition from across the region on home soil.

On Thursday, the annual DNA event returns, with secondary schools competing against each other. Westside will be looking to defend their title after winning the inaugural competition last year.

Athletics now also a feature in schools as trials begin for sports day and interschool teams as schools prepare for the school sports day period next month.

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