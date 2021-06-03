‘Easterly Winds’ fosters cross-border cultural exchange

An exhibition featuring a selection from the contemporary art collection of the Diputacion de Cadiz will open in the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery on June 15, part of a cultural art exchange between the Government of Gibraltar and the Spanish provincial authority.

The project, called ‘Easterly Winds’, is led and curated by Magda Bellotti with Seamus Byrne, CEO at Gibraltar Cultural Services, overseeing the exchange on behalf of the Government of Gibraltar.

The exhibition will be opened by Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Culture, and the Diputacion will be represented by its President, Irene García Macías, and its culture representative Antonio Gonzalez Mellado.

“Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is delighted to support the second part of the Easterly Winds as a cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Cadiz,” Dr Cortes said.

“Gibraltar, despite Covid and despite Brexit, will continue to have its doors open to the rest of the world for any cultural exchange or residency.”

“I am confident this cultural exchange will encourage new opportunities and future collaborations between the two communities whether educational, cultural, sport, tourism, or leisure for that matter.”

“This will allow us to open new doors for the citizens in the region.”

The exhibition will be open to the public from Wednesday 16th June to Saturday 24th July, weekdays from 10.30am to 6.30pm and Saturdays 10.30am to 1.30pm.

For further information please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20075669 or email: info@culture.gi