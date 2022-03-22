Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

EasyJet becomes latest airline to relax mask rules

By Press Association
22nd March 2022

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

EasyJet has become the latest airline to announce a relaxation of its mask-wearing policy.

From Sunday, passengers and crew will no longer need to wear masks onboard flights if they are not a legal requirement at either end of the route.

It means mandatory mask-wearing will be dropped on UK domestic flights – excluding routes to and from Scotland, where face covering rules remain in place – and on flights between the UK and Denmark, Gibraltar, Iceland and Hungary.

The Luton-based airline said in a statement: “As a pan-European airline operating between over 30 countries, we must continue to ensure that we and our customers follow the legal requirements of all the countries we fly to.

“This means when flying to or from countries where mask requirements remain in place, we will follow the relevant legal requirements.

“We urge European governments to have a co-ordinated approach on the removal of the requirement where possible, to make it easy and clear for customers.

“We will aim to provide clear information to customers, including while onboard, detailing the specific mask requirements on their flight.”

Several other airlines have relaxed their mask-wearing rules in recent weeks, including British Airways, Jet2.com and Tui Airways.

