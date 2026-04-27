Eco Festival adds pool activities to fifth edition

The fifth edition of the Eco Festival will include pool activities at Europa Pool from May 15 to May 17.

Organisers said the activities will include interactive water games on Saturday and Sunday, aimed at both younger and older attendees.

Festival coordinator Vanessa Byrne said: “Enhancing our water activities lineup demonstrates our commitment to providing memorable experiences for every festival participant.”

“We aim to offer a unique blend of enjoyment and eco-awareness that attendees can cherish.”

The pool events form part of a wider programme that will include live music, sustainable food vendors and educational talks on health and the environment.