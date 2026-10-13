Edgar Lavarello and Erika Pozo join GSD executive

Chartered accountants Edgar Lavarello and Erika Pozo have joined the GSD executive, with Mr Lavarello announcing he will step down from his partnership duties at PwC earlier than planned to become involved in politics.

The two were co-opted onto the executive at a meeting on Monday night, having worked with GSD leader Keith Azopardi and Roy Clinton on financial issues for several months.

Mr Lavarello, a highly-respected senior tax and advisory partner at PwC, has spent three decades working in financial services, investment management, insolvency and restructuring, and regulatory compliance.

He has served as a court-appointed liquidator, administrator or trustee in bankruptcy in several high-profile insolvencies, sat on specialist statutory boards and industry bodies, and assisted in drafting key Gibraltar legislation.

“I have decided to get involved in politics by joining the GSD executive and will be stepping down from my partnership duties at PwC earlier than planned,” Mr Lavarello said.

“While this is a significant decision and I fully appreciate the challenges ahead, I am motivated by a strong sense of civic responsibility to address concerns about governance, and my aim is to assist the GSD in any way I can to ensure that integrity and fairness prevail throughout Gibraltar.”

Ms Pozo’s international financial services experience includes insurance advisory work, restructuring and investigations.

She has promoted Gibraltar’s financial services industry internationally and founded the Women’s Insurance Network in Gibraltar.

Ms Pozo joined the GSD in 2023 but paused her political involvement after that year’s election to concentrate on her professional career.

“Politics needs conviction, not convenience,” she said.

“Our community deserves leadership that listens.”

“Gibraltar has enormous potential, but real progress requires the courage to challenge established thinking.”

“Given the issues Gibraltar faces, I felt a duty to step forward and further support the GSD develop and deliver the policies that will create the fairer Gibraltar our community deserves.”

“Gibraltar needs change, and the GSD is the party I believe can deliver it.”

Mr Azopardi said their experience would strengthen the party’s work on financial and economic policy as it prepared for the next election.

“Their wealth of experience in difficult financial services and fiscal issues will further strengthen our ability to respond to financial and economic challenges and influence policy formation in these areas,” he said.

“They are both well-respected professionals in the field.”

He said the party was building its team, with new members and activists joining.

“Whenever the next election comes we will be ready to deliver the changes that Gibraltar badly needs,” Mr Azopardi added.

“I am delighted that Edgar and Erika have joined the executive to help us in those efforts.”

“I am sure both will make excellent contributions in politics at any level that the party decides.”