Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Edinburgh International Book Festival moves online

Robert Perry

By Press Association
11th June 2020

By Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland

The Edinburgh International Book Festival will take place online this year after it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be more than 100 events for adults, families and children with both live and pre-recorded conversations featuring leading writers, poets and participants from around the world.

Events at the festival, which runs from Saturday August 15 to Monday August 31, will be free to view and available through the book festival’s own website.

Full details of the programme and participating authors will be announced at the end of July.

Nick Barley, director of Edinburgh International Book Festival, said: “We are very excited to be presenting live online events for the first time.

“Thanks to invaluable support from the Scottish Government, Creative Scotland, the City of Edinburgh Council and many of our sponsors and donors, including Baillie Gifford, People’s Postcode Lottery and a number of generous individuals, we are in a position to experiment, to bring the essence of our wonderful festival to our loyal supporters – and new audiences – in a series of ambitious, innovative and exciting online conversations.

“The Edinburgh International Book Festival is a crucial part of the literary year for Scottish and British writers and publishers, and we felt strongly that we needed to showcase the very best writing and ideas despite not being able to come together in Charlotte Square Gardens in Edinburgh this August.”

Information on how audiences can access the free events will be announced at the end of July.

A string of other summer festivals in Edinburgh have also been cancelled amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Art Festival and The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will no longer take place as planned in 2020.

Most Read

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Residents of Gibraltar now able to cross into Spain

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

First round of talks on Rock’s post-Brexit future ends on ‘positive, constructive’ note

Tue 9th Jun, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia moves into phase three of exit plan as from Monday

Sat 6th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Airline passengers advised to check in all luggage

11th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Heathrow launches voluntary redundancy scheme

11th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Council bin thrown off Sussex pier washes up on German island

11th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Britain’s economy set for biggest blow from Covid-19, warns OECD

11th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020