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Fri 28th Aug, 2026

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Local News

Education Department to introduce new telephone system from September

By Chronicle Staff
28th August 2026

The Department of Education will introduce a new telephone system from September 1 aimed at directing callers more quickly to the relevant team.

Under the new system, callers to the department’s main number will be greeted by an automated menu allowing them to select the section they need, rather than having calls answered by a receptionist and then transferred.

The Gibraltar Government said the change was intended to reduce waiting times and unnecessary transfers, particularly during periods of high call volumes.

The department’s main telephone number, 200 77486, will remain unchanged and, from September 1, will become its sole telephone contact number.

A secondary number, 200 78638, will be permanently deactivated from August 31.

Details of the changes will be published on the Gibraltar Government website and circulated through the Department of Education’s usual communication channels.

Members of the public have been asked to update their records ahead of the change.

The Gibraltar Government said the upgrade formed part of wider efforts to modernise public services and improve communication with parents, carers, school staff and the wider community.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: "Parents, carers, school staff and members of the public should be able to reach the right team at the Department quickly and easily."

Dr Cortes said the new system would cut waiting times, direct calls to the appropriate team and form part of wider work to modernise the department’s services.

"I thank the Department's staff for their work in putting it in place."

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