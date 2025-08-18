Education Wellness Newsletter launched to support parents and families

The Department of Education has launched a Wellness Newsletter, which will be distributed to parents every two months through school platforms.

The newsletter is intended to provide professional support and advice on key themes affecting children’s wellbeing, including sensitive topics that may be difficult for families to address but are important for safety and development.

The first edition has been produced in partnership with Public Health Gibraltar and focuses on nicotine pouches, which have been identified as an area of concern in Bayside and Westside schools.

The Director of Education, Keri Scott, said: “The Wellbeing Newsletter aims to provide a space where we can offer parents clear, honest support on some of the more challenging issues our young people are facing. Whilst some topics might not be immediately relevant to your family or your child’s current age, it can be helpful to stay informed and be aware of issues in advance as children grow and their experiences change."

“Our Department of Education remains committed to supporting each child’s holistic development, with a strong emphasis on fostering positive, healthy life choices that promote wellbeing now and help shape healthier habits into adulthood. As always, our schools and dedicated teams across the Department of Education remain fully committed to working alongside families to support the wellbeing and development of every child.”

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “The Wellness Newsletter is a great initiative that shows the dedication of our education professionals in finding new ways to support parents, families and pupils on the issues that matter most.”