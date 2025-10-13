Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Educators event marks Dyslexia Awareness Week 2025

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2025

As part of Dyslexia Awareness Week Gibraltar, Dyslexia Gibraltar hosted an event for educators last week at the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Club in Irish Town.

The event was open to all educators, teachers, SENCOs and LSAs, and offered attendees an opportunity to engage with Dyslexia Gibraltar, share experiences and learn practical strategies for supporting students with dyslexia.

According to organisers, the session featured a relaxed and friendly atmosphere with free drinks and tapas, along with discussions designed to deepen understanding of dyslexia in the classroom.
The event is sponsored by MH Bland.

For more information, contact info@dyslexia.gi or visit www.dyslexia.gi.

