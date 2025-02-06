Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Feb, 2025

Sports

Eight goal thriller as Manchester 62 have to battle it out against League in Rock Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
6th February 2025

It was the easiest of goals. A floated corner across the goalmouth falling behind the defence at the far post and tapped in unattended.
It was just two minutes into the match and Lynx were already behind to a Manchester 62 goal.
Within moments they were lucky not to go two behind as the ball cruised across the goalmouth again.
If Manchester 62 had thought it would be easy after such a start they were to be very wrong. Lynx held their own and after 25 minutes forced a foul at the other end in a penalty. it was not to be though for Lynx the ball crashed onto the post and bounced across the front of the goal and for a throw in.
Lynx buoyed by the fact they had come close did not let off the steam and continued to pile the pressure on.
Three minutes later striking the equaliser to a stunned Manchester 62.
Although the first half was to finish level, and Lynx were to score once again, it was a demolition job by Manchester 62. The failings which has seen Lynx languishing deep down the bottom end of the league saw them go down 5-2 with still over twenty minutes of play left.
Though Lynx tried to claw back something and did put some determined resilience to come back Manchester 62 already looked comfortable to secure the win.
A badly timed tackle inside the D at the top of the penalty area provided Lynx with that added confidence boost on the 71st minute. Struck low and to the far post Lynx produced their third goal and started to give Manchester 62 something to worry about.
A halfhearted header from inside the six yard box saved Manchester 62 some blushes as Lynx broke through but could only send the ball into the keepers arms.
Manchester 62 did come close to scoring their sixth on the eighth minute with a sharp angled ball across goal ending in bouncing off the crossbar. The effect of the wind turbulence by the goal once again playing its part to make it difficult for the keeper to judge the balls trajectory.
The early second half demolition job Manchester 62 was now a thing of the past as Manchester 62 were looking vulnerable towards the final minutes.
Although they were to hold on to their lead the 5-3 scoreline will send some shivers down Manchesters’ hierarchy as too close a call against a struggling side such as Lynx.

