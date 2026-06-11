Newton School of Rock maintain top of table in Corporate Touch Rugby league

Newton School of Rock are the only team to remain unbeaten in the 2026 Corporate Touch Rugby League after six matches played.

Although they dropped points against Deloitte following a 1–1 draw, Newton have still tallied five wins from their six matches.

GibMed Lobster remain close in second place, winning all three of their matches this week. This included a win against Thin Blue Touchline, which sees the latter drop to third place.

Having already faced Newton School of Rock earlier in the competition, Thin Blue Touchline suffered two defeats this week, with only a win against Bye providing any positives.

The 2026 Corporate Touch Rugby League is being played on Mondays during the month of June. This week saw the second round of the competition, with matches four, five and six played out.

Eight teams make up the league, with Bye the only side yet to register a point in the competition. Shisha Kings climbed away from the foot of the table with wins against Entain Emus and Bye, the latter two sitting directly below them in the table.