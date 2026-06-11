Jolley moves to Lincoln Red Imps

Gibraltar international Ethan Jolley, who has 44 caps for Gibraltar, is the latest signing for Lincoln Red Imps.

The Gibraltar defender, who first played in the youth teams at Lincoln Red Imps, returns to the club some 16 years later. The league champions made the announcement yesterday (Wednesday) via their social media pages as they prepare for their forthcoming Champions League campaign.

Jolley moves from St Joseph’s to rivals Lincoln Red Imps at a time when the league runners-up led calls on clubs to vote for the phasing out of the home-grown player rules.

Lincoln Red Imps also saw the departure of Tjay De Barr announced earlier this week, with the player heading to Serbia. Speculation also surrounds Nicholas Pozo, with reports suggesting a possible move to England.

Jolley’s departure from St Joseph’s also comes at a time when the future of two other home-grown national team players has been the subject of speculation regarding potential moves.