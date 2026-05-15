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Fri 15th May, 2026

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Sports

Ella Rush sets personal bests during her first day at SEC T&F Championships

By Stephen Ignacio
15th May 2026

Georgia University seniors athlete, and Gibraltar athlete, Ella Rush was to start her participation in the competition on Thursday, competing in the conference heptathlon after coming into the week situated eighth on the US Colleges athletics national list. Following the first four events on Thursday, Rush was reported to be trailing the leader by 154 points and was in fourth with 3,391 points.
According to Georgia University's own online media facilities Rush began her four events on the day with a personal best 13.77 in the 100m hurdles for fourth in a race that was pushed by a 2.4 meter/second wind.
Rush went over the high jump bar on her second try at 1.62m/5-3.75 and put her in 10th in the event. She was also to throw in the shot put, where she had a personal record of 12.58m/41-3.25 in her three-throw series.
Also finishing third in the 200m after crossing the line in 24.63 to close her day.
Official confirmation of her times and distances could see her performances listed as Gibraltar National Records with each event recording better times and distances than presently listed in Gibraltar national records. Although all times and distances have to be verified by the governing body in Gibraltar before national records can be listed.
Rush is expected to start her day two in the heptathlon with the long jump before heading into the javelin and 800m.

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