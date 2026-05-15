Julian Turnock breaks record twice his age

Nineteen-year-old Julian Turnock broke a 40-year-old Gibraltar national shot put record this week, securing his place in the Commonwealth Games team heading for Glasgow this summer.

The youngster, competing in the fourth athletics track and field meeting this past Wednesday, May 13, in the presence of a Commonwealth Games verification committee, threw 12.34m in the shot put. In doing so, he broke a record which had stood since 1986 and had been held by Stanley Olivero.

The record, which had stood for more than twice Julian’s age, dated back to a time when even his father was still a comprehensive school pupil. It now sets a new standard for young athletes to follow as field events continue to re-establish themselves within athletics in Gibraltar.

Julian has consistently raised the bar across the youth categories since taking up field events, regularly breaking youth national records. His achievement in now breaking a senior national record sets the tone for what can be expected in the coming years as he continues to develop in the sport. Less than a month ago breaking the U23 record with a 12.11m whilst competing in Spain. Bettering his distance just over a fortnight later.