Galia to officiate Republic or Ireland and Grenada international

The Gibraltar Football Association has announced that this weekend will mark what it described as “an important milestone” in the refereeing career of Seth Galia, who has been appointed to officiate the men’s international fixture between the Republic of Ireland and Grenada.

The match is scheduled to take place this Saturday at 5:00pm at the Nueva Condomina Stadium.

According to the Gibraltar FA, Galia’s appointment represents “an exciting occasion” both personally and for Gibraltar refereeing as a whole. The association also noted that this is the first of several upcoming international men’s and women’s appointments over the coming weeks, which it said would provide Gibraltar officials with valuable experience on the international stage.

Galia will be joined by fellow FIFA International Referees Michael Macias and Fausti Guerrero, alongside referee Tim Reoch, as the officiating team represents Gibraltar abroad.

The Gibraltar FA said the appointments reflect the “continued hard work, commitment and dedication” of Gibraltar’s referees, while also highlighting what it described as the ongoing development of refereeing within local football.

The association also encouraged the football community to support Gibraltar’s officials as they continue representing Gibraltar internationally and inspiring the next generation of referees.