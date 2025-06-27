Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Emergency response exercise held at Bleak House

By Chronicle Staff
27th June 2025

The Government of Gibraltar conducted a multi-agency tabletop exercise at Bleak House to simulate a major fire incident at the North Mole Power Station.

The exercise formed part of the Government’s programme of emergency preparedness and was coordinated by the Office of Civil Contingencies. It was designed to test the readiness, coordination and response capabilities of emergency services and critical infrastructure stakeholders.

Participants included representatives from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Ambulance Service, Gibraltar Electricity Authority, Ministry of the Environment, Gibraltar Port Authority, Airport Fire and Rescue Service, HM Customs, Border and Coast Guard Agency, Environmental Agency, Department of Education, Technical Services, Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, Gibraltar International Airport and AquaGib.

The scenario tested inter-agency communication, decision-making and operational response protocols, while also identifying areas for improvement in contingency planning and resource mobilisation.

Civil Contingencies Coordinator Ivor Lopez said: “This TTX has provided a valuable opportunity to validate our existing emergency procedures and strengthen collaboration across key sectors.
“The insights gained will feed directly into our continuous improvement process.”

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “Exercises like these are crucial to ensuring that Gibraltar remains prepared for any eventuality.”

“The safety of our people and the resilience of our essential services depend on robust planning and inter-agency cooperation.”

The Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and Sport said: “Our infrastructure resilience is a top priority.”

“Exercises like this ensure that Gibraltar’s emergency services and supporting teams are always ready to respond quickly and effectively to any incident.”

Most Read

Local News

Major developments at former Rooke site and John Mackintosh Square set for planning debate

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Man jailed six years for kitchen knife attack

Thu 26th Jun, 2025

Local News

DPC greenlights five major developments

Thu 26th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

UK/Spain News

Drama in bay as supply vessel bursts into flames

Wed 25th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
First Govt Pride Conference addresses visibility, safety and equality

27th June 2025

Local News
DPC greenlights five major developments

26th June 2025

Local News
Minister Santos joins panel and LGBT+ Network at CPA regional conference

26th June 2025

Local News
Unite calls Chamber of Commerce statement on public sector pay "shortsighted"

26th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025