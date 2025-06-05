Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Emma-Leigh Taylor-Perez shines at Pony Andalusian Championships

By Stephen Ignacio
5th June 2025

Gibraltarian pony rider Emma-Leigh Taylor-Perez was to deliver what has been described as another “impressive performance” at the Pony Andalusian Championships.
Competing against fifteen of the top talented riders in the Pony B category in the region Emma was and her pony Cosmic Boy were to miss out on a podium finish by a mere whisker.
Riding Cosmic Boy, the duo jumped four flawless rounds, earning their place in the final jump-off. Despite a strong and determined effort, they narrowly missed the podium, finishing 4th overall in Andalucía, a remarkable achievement in a highly competitive field.
The youngster who only recently took up the sport has gained a strong bond with Cosmic Boy and is seen as a future talent to watch out for in the sport.

Images supplied by Emma-Leigh Taylor Perez’s parents

Most Read

Local News

Govt plans to turn Devil’s Gap Battery into visitor hub and release ‘untapped potential’

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Gib delegation in London for treaty meeting

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

UK/Spain News

Gibraltar and OTs ‘a critical element’ as UK moves to 'war-fighting readiness'

Mon 2nd Jun, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Remembering who we are: A wake-up call for the next generation

Tue 3rd Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Campions grab four wins out of four in international ranking matches

5th June 2025

Sports
Making the first ripples into football through the spanish regional youth leagues

5th June 2025

Sports
Gibraltar Football Faces Decline in Home Grown Player Numbers

5th June 2025

Sports
Hewitt and Galliano to play Ireland and China

5th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025