Emma-Leigh Taylor-Perez shines at Pony Andalusian Championships

Gibraltarian pony rider Emma-Leigh Taylor-Perez was to deliver what has been described as another “impressive performance” at the Pony Andalusian Championships.

Competing against fifteen of the top talented riders in the Pony B category in the region Emma was and her pony Cosmic Boy were to miss out on a podium finish by a mere whisker.

Riding Cosmic Boy, the duo jumped four flawless rounds, earning their place in the final jump-off. Despite a strong and determined effort, they narrowly missed the podium, finishing 4th overall in Andalucía, a remarkable achievement in a highly competitive field.

The youngster who only recently took up the sport has gained a strong bond with Cosmic Boy and is seen as a future talent to watch out for in the sport.

Images supplied by Emma-Leigh Taylor Perez’s parents