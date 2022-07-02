Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 2nd Jul, 2022

Emotional farewell for CBF who oversaw vaccine logistics in Covid times

Commodore Dainton hands command of British Forces Gibraltar to Commodore Guy and leaves Gibraltar. Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd July 2022

“Goodbye Tom,” were the last words the exiting Commander of British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Steve Dainton, shouted from the deck of HMS Cutlass to incoming CBF, Commodore Tom Guy, as the vessel pulled away from the quayside on Friday. It was clearly an emotional day for all watching Commodore Dainton and his wife, Caroline, leave...

